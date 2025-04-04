Legal battle over artwork on sidewalk shed at 'birthplace of hip-hop' in the Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A legal battle has ensued over artwork covering a sidewalk shed that is widely considered the birthplace of hip-hop.

The New York City Department of Buildings issued a $2,500 fine to the management company of 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx.

The DOB says the artwork is not in compliance because it contains a URL for a website selling memorabilia on it, which would classify the artwork as an advertisement.

A court hearing was scheduled for Friday but has been postponed.

