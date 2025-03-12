24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
New Jersey Transit bus crashes into office building in Leonia

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 3:27PM
LEONIA, New (WABC) -- A New Jersey Transit bus crashed into an office building on Wednesday morning in Leonia.

It happened at Grand Avenue and Fort Lee Road just before 9 a.m.

Two NJ Transit employees were aboard the bus, but it was not in service and did not have any customers.

The NJ Transit bus had two "Student Driver" signs on it, although it's not clear who was behind the wheel.

No serious injuries were reported and the investigation ongoing.

