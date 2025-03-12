New Jersey Transit bus crashes into office building in Leonia

LEONIA, New (WABC) -- A New Jersey Transit bus crashed into an office building on Wednesday morning in Leonia.

It happened at Grand Avenue and Fort Lee Road just before 9 a.m.

Two NJ Transit employees were aboard the bus, but it was not in service and did not have any customers.

The NJ Transit bus had two "Student Driver" signs on it, although it's not clear who was behind the wheel.

No serious injuries were reported and the investigation ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.