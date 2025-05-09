LGBTQ community hopes Pope Leo follows in Francis' footsteps of championing inclusion

Lauren Glassberg has more from the West Side.

Lauren Glassberg has more from the West Side.

Lauren Glassberg has more from the West Side.

Lauren Glassberg has more from the West Side.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Pope Francis was heralded for his work and open communication with the LGBTQ community.

Pope Francis became a champion for inclusion.

He famously said 'Who am I to judge' when asked about the Gay community and he denounced laws that criminalized homosexuality as unjust.

Now, many are wondering if Pope Leo XIV will continue what Francis started.

Members of the community hold on to hope that they still have the eyes and ears of the Catholic church.

St. Francis Xavier church in the Flatiron is a place where members of the LGBTQ community are embraced and offered outreach.

The church also participated in the New York City Pride march.

"We certainly have to see what he has to say about his acceptance and love of those in the LGBTQ community," Father Ricardo said.

Father Ricardo da Silva doesn't just serve this church, he also reports on the Vatican and he is hopeful about what he heard from Pope Leo on Thursday.

"He spoke about being open to all so this is a pope that is very much in the line of Pope Francis and we have great hope that we may expect a similar pastoral attitude and tone," Father Ricardo said.

Pope Francis departed from tradition by allowing blessings for same-sex couples.

But his successor is said to have made comments more than a decade ago that weren't as friendly to the gay community.

"While I know my congregations might have some concerns, I feel having listened to what Pope Leo said yesterday and hearing from others who knew him, I think he's going to be a good pastor to everyone he encounters," Father Andrews said.

Father Eric Andrews, the pastor of the Church of St Paul the Apostle on the west side, knows people have the capacity to change and grow with experience.

Pope Francis bringing him into his team at the Vatican, you know it it means that he's probably got at least a listening, humble, gentle, pastor heart," Father Andrews said.

While Pope Francis took some significant steps to embrace the LGBTQ community, it will take more than one pope to change thousands of years of doctrine. But with religion comes the promise of hope.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.