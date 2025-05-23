Family traditions and recipes live on on at Del Vino Vineyards in Northport

NORTHPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- A family owned vineyard not too far from New York City could be the perfect spot to check out over the holiday weekend.

Del Vino Vineyards is about an hour and 15 minutes from Manhattan, and if the wine isn't enough -- just wait until you see the spread.

Sitting around the table at Del Vino is like sitting in someone's home -- and that's because of owners Fred and Lisa Giachetti.

"I've been making wine my whole life with my Italian family, and then my husband came into the family, he started making wine with us," Lisa said. "We were doing it in my basement, believe it or not."

She said the recipes being used today are the same recipes from her family in Italy.

And in addition to the vineyard's 12 different wines, they have upped the ante on food offerings.

"I wanted it to be an experience, I wanted people to come and experience our great wine and pair it with some really authentic Italian food," Lisa said.

But it's not just the food and wine that the owners take seriously.

"The people we've met and the responsibility of being hospitable to people and enjoying their moments in their life... engagements, golden anniversaries, people celebrating their hundredth birthday with us," Fred said.

And the owners have a simple goal to help them stand apart from other vineyards.

"We are all about family, we're all about community, we're all about welcoming people in as if this was our home, come in, enjoy our food, enjoy our wine, join our family," Lisa said.

Don't miss our special, "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer." David Novarro, Sandra Bookman and Brittany Bell will be at the "Four Leaf Air Show" at Jones Beach to bring you all the excitement this weekend -- and explore some of the best Long Island has to offer. It airs at 7 p.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC7NY.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.