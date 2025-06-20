Liberty's Jonquel Jones reinjures right ankle in loss to Mercury

New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones reinjured her right ankle in the second quarter of Thursday night's 89-81 lossto the Phoenix Mercury and did not return.

Jones was injured after attempting a layup and landing on Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb's foot. She was in visible pain as she tumbled to the floor and had to be helped off the court with 8:35 left in the first half.

She appeared to be clutching her right knee when she was hurt, but the team later ruled her out because of her right ankle.

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello did not have an update on Jones' injury.

Jones, 31, first injured the ankle in a June 5 victory over the Washington Mystics and missed two games before returning Tuesday night with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a win over the Atlanta Dream.

The league MVP in 2021 and Finals MVP in 2024, Jones ranks second in the WNBA with 9.6 rebounds per game and also averages 12.1 points and 2.3 assists for the reigning champion Liberty.br/]