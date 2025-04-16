New rules to crackdown on obscured license plates goes into effect in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New rules went into effect on Wednesday to crack down on obscured license plates in New York City.

Another rule prohibits cars from having covers on that block license plates, registration or VIN numbers.

"Automated camera enforcement has been proven to reduce speeding and lower pedestrian fatalities, but it can only work if plates are visible, which is why these strengthened rules are critical to holding violators accountable and protecting all New Yorkers," NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

Since the start of the Adams administration, over 73,000 ghost cars and unregistered motorized vehicles have been removed from city streets.

