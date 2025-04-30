Beloved NJ elementary school principal who passed away honored with street dedication

Toni Yates has more in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Toni Yates has more in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Toni Yates has more in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Toni Yates has more in Hackensack, New Jersey.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A beloved principal who passed away after suffering a medical setback was honored with a street dedication.

In December, the Hackensack School District in New Jersey lost Lillian Whitaker, after 47 years as an educator.

On Wednesday, students, staff and community honored the late elementary school principal with a street renamed 'Lillian Whitaker Way' in her honor.

Mrs. Whitaker touched the lives of thousands of students, staff and served as the principal at Nellie K. Parker Elementary School.

She was also honored with the new vestibule dedicated in her memory.

Mrs. Whitaker was known as 'Mother Teresa' in the classroom.

"She was a beacon of love, grace, purpose and discipline," Tara Edmonds President of Bergen County Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta Sorority said.

"She was a very special person because she was always so loving kind, and she always made sure this place was home for them and that no one was left out," a student said.

"You can't walk past the sign and not bring her to mind without being moved," fellow educator Tony Jackson said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.