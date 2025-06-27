Lincoln Square Business Improvement District kicks off Summer Jazz Sensations concert series

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The Lincoln Square Business Improvement District kicked off its Summer Jazz Sensations series on Friday.

The free concerts run every Wednesday through September 17th from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Dante Park, at Broadway between 63rd and 64th Streets.

Attendees can enjoy outdoor performances by local, iconic and well-known jazz artists in the heart of the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

In the event of rain, the concerts are scheduled to be help on Friday.

"We love seeing the seats filled with jazzed up locals and visitors enjoying an afternoon of music and exploring a new shop or restaurant on their outing in such a welcoming neighborhood. This year's lineup is bringing incredible jazz musicians who have played around the world right to our own backyard for a series you won't want to miss. This year is set to be our best concert series yet," said Monica Blum, President of the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District.

