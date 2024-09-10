Commuting nightmare in New Jersey following accidents, train problems

WEEHAWKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A commuting nightmare unfolded in New Jersey on Tuesday morning following multiple accidents on the roads and power problems on the rails.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m., all rail service into Penn Station New York was suspended due to a "brief power outage" from its substation in the North Bergen area, according to Amtrak. Earlier reports blamed the outage on overhead wires in the tunnel, but that was not the case.

Power was restored about a half-hour later, but the delays just added to a morning of discontent for commuters.

Multiple accidents at the Lincoln Tunnel earlier in the morning triggered major delays on the highways leading into New York City.

A motorcycle crash on the westbound side just after 4:00 a.m. in the center tube stopped outbound traffic for several hours. Outbound traffic has since resumed, using the north tube.

With the center tube out of service for the morning commute, all inbound traffic was diverted to the south tube.

Outside the tunnel, lanes were out in both directions of Route 3 in East Rutherford. A car overturned off the eastbound lanes, while westbound lanes were closed by an accident involving an ambulance.

Delays were estimated to be more than 120 minutes to get into New York City, but one driver told us it took him 4 hours to get into the city from Wayne, New Jersey when it usually only takes him 25 minutes.

NJ Transit cross honored bus tickets as a result of traffic at the Lincoln Tunnel. Buses were rerouted to Secaucus Junction and Newark Penn Station.

The stations became jammed with people as the delays hit NJ Transit.

Bus service traveling out of the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal is subject to up to 60-minute delays

