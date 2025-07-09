6 injured after Lincoln Tunnel car fire; commuters faced rush-hour delays

LINCOLN TUNNEL (WABC) -- A rush-hour vehicle fire in the south tube of the Lincoln Tunnel on Tuesday evening led to massive delays for traffic headed into New York City, the Port Authority said.

At 5:41 p.m., the FDNY received a call of a reported car fire. The fire was soon extinguished.

One person was transported to Mount Sinai West. Five others with minor injuries were evaluated by EMS workers.

Later in the evening, commuters still experienced significant delays, especially those taking buses out of the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

"FINALLY OUT!!! over an hour delay stuck in the Lincoln tunnel while a car was on fire," X user @ximenaanemixx posted at 7:12 p.m.

By 8:27 p.m., the Port Authority said that delays had ended.

