Lindsay Lohan, Glen Powell, Channing Tatum among CinemaCon Awards recipients

Lindsay Lohan shows her love for Disney and Glen Powell shows his love for... Cheech Marin? at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.

Lindsay Lohan shows her love for Disney and Glen Powell shows his love for... Cheech Marin? at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.

Lindsay Lohan shows her love for Disney and Glen Powell shows his love for... Cheech Marin? at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.

Lindsay Lohan shows her love for Disney and Glen Powell shows his love for... Cheech Marin? at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.

LAS VEGAS -- CinemaCon, the world's largest theatrical convention, has come to an end with its 2025 Big Screen Achievement Awards and the honorees are some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Lindsay Lohan accepted the Vanguard Award. In her acceptance speech by thanking her family and her team and reflecting on her time in the entertainment business.

"I have grown up in this industry, and I'm so proud to still be doing what I love. There's nothing like the magic of cinema. I first saw myself on the big screen when I was very young in 'The Parent Trap' with Disney, and it was so surreal. But I felt right at home," she said.

You can see Lohan next in "Freakier Friday" in theaters August 8.

Mark Hamill is a "Star Wars" icon, and he was also the recipient of the Cinema Icon Award. Hamill has been a fixture on film for more than 50 years and fans love their Luke Skywalker, but he, too, still gets star struck!

"It's exhilarating being around so many creative people. And I'm still a fan. I look over there and there's, you know, Channing Tatum over there and there's Tom Cruise, I think, oh my God, it's like that old Neil Simon line, 'I'm the only one here I've never heard of,'" he joked.

Star of the Year Award recipient Glen Powell joked that he got the Star of Tomorrow award three years ago, so, "I guess it's tomorrow, which is badass." He also told a touching story about Cheech Marin when they were on the set of "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over."

"I was 12-years old, and you and Danny Trejo invited me to sit with you at lunch on my first day. I was the new kid at school, and that was the coolest lunch table. And I'll never forget that gesture," Powell recalled.

Next Generation Award winner David Jonsson told the audience he's still getting used to his life in the spotlight.

"I used to go and watch movies in Nester Square with my dad on a Saturday, and then we'd get KFC afterwards. That was the treat. And fast forward a couple years to 'Alien: Romulus' being, you know, in the same cinema," Jonsson said. "This is a journey, man and I'm just crazily happy and grateful to be a part of this."

"Alien: Romulus" is streaming now on Hulu.

James L. Brooks took home the Cinema Vérité Award. He's directed such films as "Terms of Endearment," "As Good As It Gets" and "Broadcast News" and his upcoming film, 20th Century Studios' "Ella McCay," will be in theaters September 19.

Cheech and Chong accepted the Career Achievement in Comedy award. Cheech Marin can be seen in "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip" on Disney+ now.

Hulu's "American Born Chinese" star Ben Wang was CinemaCon's choice for Star of Tomorrow.

Madeleine McGraw received the Rising Star of 2025 Award.

Channing Tatum received the Distinguished Decade Of Achievement In Film. He'll continue his big decade in "Avengers: Doomsday" coming theaters next year.

And "Ballerina" star Ana de Armas received the Action Star of the Year Award and Madeleine McGraw accepted the Rising Star of 2025 Award.

