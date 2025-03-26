Loaded fries, fried Oreos, among new food offerings at Citi Field; new mascot race for 5 boroughs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Mets begin their season on the road Thursday in Houston, taking on the Astros on opening day.

You'll have to wait until next Friday for their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

There will be plenty of new food options available at Citi Field.

Eyewitness News Sports Anchor Sam Ryan checked some out.

New options include loaded fries, vegan white chocolate macadamia cookie, smoked turkey sandwich with slaw and white barbecue sauce, and fried oreos.

The Mets are hosting a five-borough mascot race between innings this season.

Brooklyn will be represented by the pizza slice, Manhattan a skyscraper, Staten Island will be the ferry, the subway is for Queens, and for the Bronx a the giraffe representing the Bronx Zoo.

