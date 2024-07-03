Local businesses collecting donations, emergency aid to help those impacted by Hurricane Beryl

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on Hurricane Beryl.

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on Hurricane Beryl.

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on Hurricane Beryl.

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on Hurricane Beryl.

NEW YORK -- As Hurricane Beryl continues to devastate communities across the Caribbean, New Yorkers are stepping up to deliver emergency aid and assistance to those impacted by the storm.

Residents are dropping off donations at Plenty's Paradise, a Grenadian-owned restaurant in Flatbush. There are also several other dropoff sites.

"Right now, the grocery store shelves are empty. I'm trying to get them food, trying to get them clothes and shoes on their back because they have nothing," said Simone Sewell of Plenty's Paradise.

The restaurant's owner Ravon Andrew is from Grenada's sister island, Carriacou.

Grenadian officials say at least three people have died in the storm.

Hurricane Beryl is already blamed for as many as 7 deaths in the Eastern Caribbean, and that number is likely to rise.

Josh Einiger is tracking Hurricane Beryl and the impact of the storm as it passes Jamaica.

Jamaica's Prime Minister declared Jamaica a disaster area, mandating evacuations from low-lying areas and enforcing an all-day curfew.

Andrew said he and his team are rallying the community to contribute items like water, toiletries, and baby necessities.

Efforts are underway to get a benefit concert organized this weekend with SOCA artists, according to a Grenadian promotor with Rocking J Entertainment,

Councilwoman Farah Louis who represents constituents from all over the Caribbean is also organizing a drive to ship goods to the impacted countries.