2 arrested after 9/11 memorial wall in Oyster Bay vandalized with graffiti

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Two people are facing charges after allegedly vandalizing a September 11 memorial in Massapequa over the weekend.

Tayyab Muhammad, 20, and a juvenile were both arrested Sunday on charges of criminal mischief and making graffiti.

Police say they caused $3,500 in damage at Tobay Beach on Ocean Parkway on Saturday afternoon -- including at the Boatyard Restaurant, bathrooms, concession stand, Surf Shack restaurant, bathhouse and the 9/11 Wall of Honor.

The world "liar" was spray-painted in bright red as well as "9/11 was the fault of the USA" over the sacred names of the first responders and civilian victims from Long Island who died in the attacks.

The red was mostly out by Monday, but there are still faint remnants of the paint on the numbers 9/11.

Detectives say cameras captured the vandals on the property.

"This act of vandalism is an affront to the memory of those we lost and the heroes who sacrificed everything," said Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

Muhammad was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty. He was released without bail.

