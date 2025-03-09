Crews continue battling massive, wind-whipped brush fires in Suffolk County; now 80% contained

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- The battle against massive, wind-whipped brush fires raging across parts of Long Island's Pine Barrens entered its second day on Sunday, after flames prompted a large emergency response and local State of Emergency.

More than 100 different fire departments from both Nassau and Suffolk County and the National Guard battled the flames from the brush fires that started around 1 p.m. Saturday along Sunrise Highway and continued to burn into the evening.

Three of the four brush fires have been put out, and the largest one is now 80% contained. According to Westhampton Beach Second Assistant Fire Chief Lewis Scott, all roads have since reopened and officials hope to fully contain the remaining flames on Sunday, which have already burned more than 600 acres.

"Working in the woods on the overnight is dangerous, so we scaled that down. As you can see, we have more apparatus arriving now. So, we anticipate going out there, seeing what we have and then making our decisions from that," Scott said during a Sunday morning press conference.

Officials are investigating the fires as a potential act of arson, according to Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine.

Hundreds of drivers had to find another way around town on Saturday as heavy smoke billowing for miles temporarily shut down a busy Sunrise Highway.

Authorities say the area involved stretched three miles long by one mile wide from Center Moriches towards Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach. It was on the South Side of Sunrise Highway as smoke crept perilously toward that airport -- ironically air national guardsmen who saw it were at the ready and were available to start fighting the fire with water from above.

Officials say high winds and low humidity fueled the flames.

"You never wanna see something like this happen, but it's really good that it did happen within sight of the National Guard because they reacted immediately," said Terence O'Leary of NYS Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

The fast-spreading fire prompted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency in the town of Southampton in Suffolk County.

"We are deploying resources as quickly as possible, and I have mobilized our agencies, the National Guard and the State Police to provide air and ground support to ensure we keep our Long Islanders safe," Hochul said in a statement released Saturday night.

Officials say there are no evacuations and that no homes were damaged.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the fires, including one who suffered a second-degree burn to his face. Two commercial structures nearby were damaged as a result of the fires.

The fires broke out in the same vicinity of the Pine Barrens in which a much worse wind-driven blaze devastated thousands of acres along the Sunrise Highway in the late summer of 1995. Drought conditions that year also set the stage for the conflagration, which lasted over a week and whose cause was never determined.

