Long Island community shows support for bagel shop manager arrested by ICE

PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A community on Long Island is reeling after a manager of their local bagel shop was taken into ICE custody for allegedly overstaying his visa.

Fernando Mejia, 40, was picked up in the parking lot of Schmear Bagel and Cafe last week.

He is accused of overstaying a visa 20 years ago. Customers say he came to the United States from El Salvador to pursue the American Dream.

"He's never had a parking ticket, never been to jail, never done anything, the whole community loves Fernando," his co-worker Nicole Martinez said. "I feel like they're stalking these people, leave them alone, they're trying to work and take care of their families...what's happening to them is just not fair.

Mejia's co-worker said she is concerned about his health and safety. She said he has serious medical issues, including liver failure and he takes as many as 20 pills a day.

Other business across Long Island are also feeling the impact of the ICE arrests. It's a growing fear among communities where immigrants drive the economy.

At Taqueria Mexico Lindo in Huntington Station, business is down more than 60%.

And outside a retail strip on New York Avenue, the sidewalks are dead. Jimi Vasquez runs a wireless and money transfer business and you could hear a pin drop in his store on Tuesday.

"And now I'm getting sad because my store is gonna be gone, maybe I'm gonna close," Vasquez said.

Some are left wondering, what will be next? At a dental office, workers said some patients have started to cancel their appointments.

It all comes at a time when the messaging from the Trump administration seems to change daily -- especially regarding migrants on farms and in restaurants.

"People are afraid to go to work, people are sneaking through woods to get to work, avoiding the roads," said Richard Witt with Rural and Migrant Ministry.

And it comes as businesses that depend on them wonder who will show up tomorrow.

