Man indicted in major drug bust after 15 pounds of fentanyl seized from Bellport home

BELLPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- The amount of fentanyl seized during a major drug trafficking bust in Bellport was "enough to kill everyone on Long Island," according to Suffolk County officials.

Officers arrested and indicted 43-year-old Bellport resident Remon Gibson after 33 pounds of narcotics, including 15 pounds of fentanyl and 17.5 pounds of cocaine, was seized from his home on Sunburst Lane on September 25.

"The amount of deadly narcotics seized in this operation is staggering. There was enough fentanyl here to kill every man, woman, and child on Long Island," said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. "This case underscores our unwavering commitment to dismantling drug operations that threaten our communities."

In addition to the various types of illegal drug paraphernalia, authorities seized around $80,000 in cash, a drug ledger, and kilo presses, including one with plates used for bricks of fentanyl and cocaine, stamped "COVID 19."

Officials say a large amount of fentanyl was allegedly found on a nightstand in Gibson's bedroom, which was adjacent to a room occupied by his two children. Cocaine was also allegedly found hidden in a trap behind a backyard shed.

On Wednesday, Gibson was arraigned on an indictment on charges including operating as a major trafficker, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degree, criminally using drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.

A judge ordered Gibson held on $200,000 cash, $800,000 bond or $2,000,000 partially secured bond.

