Long Island hockey star set to be a top pick of the NHL Draft

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The NFL Draft is Friday, and the New York Islanders have the number 1 pick.

A player from Long Island is expected to be one of the top picks.

James Hagens spoke to Eyewitness News' Sam Ryan about his journey from Long Island to becoming a top draft pick.

Hagens said he used to play hockey in his backyard on a rink his dad built.

"Being able to have this backyard rink its something that was so special growing up where you grow your love for the game of hockey," Hagens said.

It was just one of the many adjustments and sacrifices the Hagens family made for their hockey-playing kids.

"I wouldn't be here today without all of the time they spent driving us to ranks when we were young, to practices, to games.. They sacrifice so much for us," Hagens said.

The Hauppauge native grew up an Islanders fan is projected to be one of the top picks.

The New York Islanders happen to hold the top pick in Friday's NHL Draft.

But he said he is ready to play for whichever team calls his name.

"Ive been an isles fan since i was a little kid. Different rinks they've been in for the time i've been a fan. Who wouldn't want to be drafted by their hometown team? It would be super special.. Go to a team that wants you the most," Hagens said.

Winning the gold medal for Team USA at the World Junior Championship and playing for Boston College has prepared the 18-year-old for the next step.

He says he hopes it helps the growth of hockey on Long Island.

"Being able to be drafted from where i am from I take so much pride from where i am and what home is to me. Hopefully getting drafted high can help change that as well," Hagens said.

The 2025 NHL draft begins Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.

