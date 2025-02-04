ICE deputizing some Nassau County detectives to assist in enforcement

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Immigration officers are deputizing 10 local police detectives in Nassau County to help in their effort to conduct the Trump administration's mass deportations of undocumented migrants.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

Federal law gives ICE the authority to grant local law enforcement federal immigration enforcement powers.

Blakeman said this program will not be restricted to targeting just violent criminals.

"I wouldn't characterize it as just violent criminals if you are a criminal and you are here illegally, then of course the program will take effect and we will action," Blakeman said.

Nassau County will receive federal funding for the cost of the use of the detectives.

In response, the New York Civil Liberties Union issued the following statement:

"Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's plan to turn certain local law enforcement officers into de facto ICE agents is a dangerous decision that will undermine public safety and needlessly enable ICE's cruelty. Most New York counties do not partner with ICE for a reason: when local law enforcement act like ICE agents, they take on ICE's reputation and sow deep distrust within the community. Immigrants become scared to speak to local police and under-report crimes due to fear of deportation - making it harder for officers to do their jobs and making everyone less safe. Any partnership with ICE sends the message to immigrant communities that local law enforcement is not there to protect them, but is instead targeting them for deportation. Immigrants enrich Nassau County's culture, economy, and communities - they deserve to feel safe and protected. Local law enforcement have no place doing ICE's bidding and enforcing laws outside their expertise - in fact, New York state law prohibits officers from holding someone for civil immigration purposes. Blakeman should publicly release the terms of this agreement and explain how it will be implemented. But the best course would be for Nassau County to rescind this dangerous partnership immediately."

