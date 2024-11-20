Long Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for plotting 2022 terror attack on NYC synagogues

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Long Island man was sentenced Wednesday to ten years in prison for plotting to attack synagogues in New York City.

Christopher Brown, 23, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as part of a planned terror attack.

Authorities seized an 8-inch military style knife and a gun with a 30-round magazine from Brown when he and a codefendant were arrested in November 2022 at Penn Station. They also said they found a Swastika arm patch and ski mask. The codefendant's case is pending.

Brown told police he operates a white supremacist Twitter group that he called "really cool" and he told detectives "I have a sick personality," according to court documents. In one instance, Briown discussed getting tattoos of Nazi insignia, including a swastika on his heart. He also expressed support for and a desire to emulate Brenton Tarrant, who attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019.

When Brown pleaded guilty he admitted he published online several threatening posts under his username @VrilGod, including "God wants me to shoot up a synagogue and die," "Gonna ask a Priest if I should become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die," and 'This time I'm really gonna do it."

"I know that the Jewish community in Manhattan is continuing to face rising antisemitism and violent threats, and I want everyone to know that we are using every tool possible in coordination with our law enforcement partners to keep them safe." said Manhattan District Attorney Bragg.

