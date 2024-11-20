24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Long Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for plotting 2022 terror attack on NYC synagogues

ByAARON KATERSKY WABC logo
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 4:51PM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Long Island man was sentenced Wednesday to ten years in prison for plotting to attack synagogues in New York City.

Christopher Brown, 23, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as part of a planned terror attack.

Authorities seized an 8-inch military style knife and a gun with a 30-round magazine from Brown when he and a codefendant were arrested in November 2022 at Penn Station. They also said they found a Swastika arm patch and ski mask. The codefendant's case is pending.

Brown told police he operates a white supremacist Twitter group that he called "really cool" and he told detectives "I have a sick personality," according to court documents. In one instance, Briown discussed getting tattoos of Nazi insignia, including a swastika on his heart. He also expressed support for and a desire to emulate Brenton Tarrant, who attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019.

When Brown pleaded guilty he admitted he published online several threatening posts under his username @VrilGod, including "God wants me to shoot up a synagogue and die," "Gonna ask a Priest if I should become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die," and 'This time I'm really gonna do it."

"I know that the Jewish community in Manhattan is continuing to face rising antisemitism and violent threats, and I want everyone to know that we are using every tool possible in coordination with our law enforcement partners to keep them safe." said Manhattan District Attorney Bragg.

