Note planning shootings of everyone involved in divorce case found at suspect's home: prosecutors

The man pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges for shooting his ex-wife and her boyfriend.

ST. JAMES, Long Island (WABC) -- Prosecutors say the suspect in a Long Island double homicide had a typewritten note planning the shooting and had a bullet with the name of everyone involved in his divorce case, including his own attorney.

The suspect, Daniel Coppola, 50, accused of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend inside their St. James home, pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on two counts of murder on Friday.

Coppola was held without bail and his case will be presented before a grand jury.

In addition to the notes and bullets found in the suspect's home, the suspected murder weapon, a semi-automatic, was also recovered there, officials said.

After Coppola's arrest, police said he admitted to the killings in statements captured on officers' body-worn cameras.

Prosecutors said he attempted to kill himself before he was taken into custody. His attorney asked he be held on suicide watch.

The Long Island man is accused of forcing his way into a St. James home late Wednesday and killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend while his daughter sat outside the house in the father's car, police said.

The victims were Kelly Coppola, 50, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Pohlman Jr., 53, who lived together at the house.

After the shooting occurred the father drove off with his daughter. While in the car, the 15-year-old daughter texted her friends that she was concerned something happened to her mother and they called 911.

Once they got back to the father's house, the 15-year-old called 911 reporting that her father was threatening to shoot himself.

Officers arrived and took Coppola into custody and that's when they realized the two 911 calls regarding the 15-year-old were related.

Officers responded to Brasswood Road where they found the two victims slain inside the home.

Prosecutors said the Coppolas were divorced and that it was contentious.

Coppola's next court date is September 3.

