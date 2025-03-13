Long Island wine and hospitality businesses could be hit hard by escalating trade war

MATTITUCK, Long Island (WABC) -- Local businesses are bracing for impact in the ongoing trade war, including liquor stores, restaurants and wineries on Long Island that are adjusting their business models to keep up with the daily tariff changes.

Macari Vineyards on Long Island's North Fork, a winery that has weathered just about everything for three generations, is now forced to contemplate what the next three weeks may hold.

Keep in mind, this is an American winery. President Donald Trump in recent days, insisted his proposed 200% tariff on European wines would help our domestic vineyards.

When asked if this was a good thing, Gabriella Macari of Macari Vineyards, said no.

"No, it's a major misconception that it's a good thing," she said. "The American wine industry is a very delicate ecosystem, and ultimately, when our retail partners, when our restaurants partners are hurting, we're hurting as well."

The president's latest tariff threat comes after the European Union announced plans to slap tariffs on American goods, including a 50% tariff on U.S. whiskey, but that was a response to Trump's escalation of prices on imported steel and aluminum, and the whiplash on Long Island is real, throughout the hospitality industry.

"Because if you don't know exactly what's happening, how are you preparing your budgets?" said Long Island Hospitality Association Director Dorothy Roberts.

There is a lot at stake, with more than 50 wineries on Long Island's North Fork, South Fork, and western Suffolk County already dealing with unpredictable weather and an unpredictable labor market as the season gets underway.

For Tyler Armstrong, whose Greenport wine shop inventory is 70% European, he says he hopes the cost of wine doesn't increase, because that would mean his customers would be paying a lot more.

"I hope I wouldn't be paying $60 a bottle for a wine I pay $20 a bottle for now, because then a $30 bottle of wine could cost $90 for the consumer," said Armstrong, owner of One Kourt Wine Shop.

It's a guessing game right now among families who have "poured" their lives into these businesses, just hoping for stability.

