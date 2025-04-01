Paws of War rescues more than 40 neglected and abused dogs from Ohio puppy mills

NESCONSET, Long Island (WABC) -- The Paws of War team saved more than 40 dogs from what they say were horrific living conditions in three Ohio puppy mills.

The mission, which was one of the Long Island organization's most expensive to date, took 72 hours and stretched across 3,450 miles.

Rescuers found the 40 dogs in dark and dirty conditions, which they say was a result of years of neglect and abuse.

"These dogs were living in hell," said Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri.

The majority of the rescued dogs suffered from untreated injuries, chronic illnesses, broken ribs, cracked teeth, mammary tumors, urinary tract infections, respiratory infections, and wounds caused by severe overcrowding and overbreeding.

The dogs are now being cared for at Paws of War's headquarters in Nesconset where they are being cleaned, evaluated, fed, and able to rest in a comfortable bed.

Some dogs are also receiving medical treatment.

After getting the care they need, the dogs will be available for adoption to veterans and first responders.

