First look inside the magic of 'D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event'

Take a sneak peek at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the three-day celebration of all things Disney.

Take a sneak peek at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the three-day celebration of all things Disney.

Take a sneak peek at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the three-day celebration of all things Disney.

Take a sneak peek at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the three-day celebration of all things Disney.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience is taking over Anaheim, California starting on Friday. Here's a sneak peek of the three-day event.

Marvel is celebrating 85 years of its history with an interactive, immersive experience.

"It's really all about the fans. It's a fan experience," said Sarah Beers, Marvel Studios Franchise VP. "It's a giveback for the fans. Not only is this a fun day, a fun weekend for the fans, but they also will get something in return they can take home with them, a little keepsake."

And if fans want to buy anything, there's plenty of that, too. D23 Market Place has products honoring the 55th anniversary of the Haunted Mansion, the 60th anniversary of "Mary Poppins" and the 75th anniversary of "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad."

There was also a glimpse of Lucasfilm sharing some cinematic secrets for fans.

The world of "Avatar" is on display. Or maybe you'd like to explore 13,000 square feet of "Imagineering: Behind the Dreams."

"So when guests walk through these doors, they're going to get to talk hands-on to over 200 Imagineer volunteers, engineers, artists, designers and scientists who are helping design and create the magic that they know and love from Disney parks around the world," said Imagineer executive Josh Gorin.

Steps away, you can step into a different kind of "Cars Land" at the Anaheim Convention Center. The Disney Archives went all out for D23 with cars from Disney history on display for fans to enjoy. There's everything from one of Walt Disney's personal cars, to a Muppet mobile, Homer Simpson's ride, even a Love Bug.

And over at the Disney+ Pavilion, fans can pose with such "stars" as Bluey and Bingo. Or for Swifties, fans can line up for a photo op with her microphone.

"That is for everyone who's wanted a chance to share the stage with Taylor Swift," said Joe Early, head of Disney+ and Hulu.

D23 runs Friday through Sunday.

Disney is the parent company of this station.