Key cartel member with $1 million US bounty on his head is killed, says Mexican government

Jorge Humberto Figueroa Benítez, identified by the United States government as a key member of the "Los Chapitos" criminal organization, died during an operation aimed at capturing him in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, the country's Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch said Saturday.

The operation against Figueroa Benitez, known by the nickname "El Perris," took place in Navolato, 32 kilometers (19 miles) from Culiacán, the state's capital, according to local media.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was offering up to $1 million for Figueroa Benitez, who was wanted for alleged federal crimes, including conspiracy to import and traffic fentanyl, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and money laundering conspiracy.

In 2019, the city of Culiacán was the scene of a violent episode known as the "Culiacanazo," which involved violent armed clashes following the temporary capture of Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, one of the sons of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán. Ovidio was later released by Mexican authorities, arguing that it was to "save lives."

After being extradited to the US in 2023, Ovidio Guzmán pleaded not guilty to charges of drug trafficking and money laundering, although now, according to court documents reviewed by CNN, he is expected to change that plea.

In early May, a US government source told CNN that several of his relatives crossed the border from Mexico into the United States at the San Ysidro port of entry, reportedly as part of an agreement with the US Department of Justice.

CNN does not know the whereabouts of these people or whether they entered any witness protection program. CNN has requested comment from US Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Justice.

