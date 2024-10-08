Mega Millions price to jump more than 50 percent for single ticket

OLYMPIA, Wash. (WABC) -- It's about to get a little more expensive to try and get rich.
The price of a Mega Millions ticket is going up.
Beginning in April 2025, the cost of a Mega Millions ticket will cost you $5.
Right now, the price for a single ticket is just $2 per ticket.
That jump marks a more than 50 percent jump in cost. Lottery officials say the change will lead to larger jackpots and prizes. With the price hike, officials also noted that more people have a chance to walk away winners.
Those jackpots are also set to grow faster.
A caveat that some players might love: all winning prizes will always be more than the cost of a ticket.
Lotter officials plan to announce more details about other changes in the next few months.
In Mega Millions history, only six jackpots of more than $1 billion have been awarded.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.