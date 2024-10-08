Mega Millions price to jump more than 50 percent for single ticket

The cost of a Mega Millions ticket will jump more than 50 percent.

The cost of a Mega Millions ticket will jump more than 50 percent.

The cost of a Mega Millions ticket will jump more than 50 percent.

The cost of a Mega Millions ticket will jump more than 50 percent.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (WABC) -- It's about to get a little more expensive to try and get rich.

The price of a Mega Millions ticket is going up.

Beginning in April 2025, the cost of a Mega Millions ticket will cost you $5.

Right now, the price for a single ticket is just $2 per ticket.

That jump marks a more than 50 percent jump in cost. Lottery officials say the change will lead to larger jackpots and prizes. With the price hike, officials also noted that more people have a chance to walk away winners.

Those jackpots are also set to grow faster.

A caveat that some players might love: all winning prizes will always be more than the cost of a ticket.

Lotter officials plan to announce more details about other changes in the next few months.

In Mega Millions history, only six jackpots of more than $1 billion have been awarded.

ALSO READ | The 2024 Fall Foliage Forecast with the Leaf Daddy: Weather or Not

Are we in for a great show of fall colors this year or will the leaves be a bust? Lee Goldberg chats with Kyle "Leaf Daddy" Cotner about the foliage outlook.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.