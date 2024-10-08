  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Mega Millions price to jump more than 50 percent for single ticket

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, October 8, 2024 12:23PM
Mega Millions tickets will cost $5 beginning in April
The cost of a Mega Millions ticket will jump more than 50 percent.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (WABC) -- It's about to get a little more expensive to try and get rich.

The price of a Mega Millions ticket is going up.

Beginning in April 2025, the cost of a Mega Millions ticket will cost you $5.

Right now, the price for a single ticket is just $2 per ticket.

That jump marks a more than 50 percent jump in cost. Lottery officials say the change will lead to larger jackpots and prizes. With the price hike, officials also noted that more people have a chance to walk away winners.

Those jackpots are also set to grow faster.

A caveat that some players might love: all winning prizes will always be more than the cost of a ticket.

Lotter officials plan to announce more details about other changes in the next few months.

In Mega Millions history, only six jackpots of more than $1 billion have been awarded.

ALSO READ | The 2024 Fall Foliage Forecast with the Leaf Daddy: Weather or Not

Are we in for a great show of fall colors this year or will the leaves be a bust? Lee Goldberg chats with Kyle "Leaf Daddy" Cotner about the foliage outlook.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW