L.O.V.E mentor program helps guide the way for Latina youth in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As we celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, Eyewitness News is celebrating a wonderful program that is shaping young lives in New York City.

It's called L.O.V.E. -- which stands for Latinas On the Verge of Excellence.

Claudia Espinosa knows what it's like to struggle as a young adult and to feel alone. She left her family in Cali, Colombia 24 years ago and came to America.

"I didn't know how to navigate a city like New York City on my own without the knowledge of the language, without my family," Espinosa said. "I knew within me that I was gonna be able to do it."

While studying at New York University, she volunteered for a suicide-prevention program, and it was there that she heard from many young girls and young women who were struggling with their mental health.

"So my job was to have conversations on a daily basis with these young women, who were all young Latinas," Espinosa said. "And they were telling me their stories about how they felt hopeless, and they felt they had no opportunities to achieve their goals."

Espinosa was determined to convince them that they could achieve -- and to provide them with resources and mentors to guide the way.

That was 12 years ago and the L.O.V.E mentoring program has been growing ever since.

"When I developed the program I knew I wanted to work with high schools and it has been mainly with high school students and then we developed programs for middle school as well," Espinosa said.

L.O.V.E mentors hundreds of young girls every year - from mental and reproductive health to college and career readiness -- and developing a trust between the students and mentors is key.

"For high school students I realize that they're really afraid of stepping into adulthood, they're really afraid of actually not being the 'kid' anymore, to have this safety net around them," said mentor Andríena Gonzalez Diez.

She said the students are left with doubts and not knowing what to do next.

"I always tell my mom about the progress I've made, and I always tell her how it benefits me, like when I got here I was so shy, and they helped me to like open myself," said mentee Delfina Rodriguez.

"For me to see a girl say 'I can't do this, I can't learn the language, I can't fulfill my goals,' my purpose has always been yes you can, yes you are gonna be able, yes I'm gonna show you that with the right support and guidance, yes you're able to accomplish anything you want," Espinosa said.

Click here to learn more or become a mentor.

