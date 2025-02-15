Luigi Mangione, accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, issues statement from prison

Luigi Mangione update: The man accused of killing Brian Thompson, United Healthcare CEO shot and killed in New York City, is speaking out.

NEW YORK -- The man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last December is responding to an outpouring of support he says he has received.

Luigi Mangione released a statement Friday on a new website created by his attorneys.

It comes ahead of his scheduled court appearance next week.

Mangione's statement acknowledges all the letters of support he has received, and he says his support transcends political, racial and class divisions.

The statement notes the website was created to help keep the public informed on updates in Mangione's case.

The 26-year-old Mangione pleaded not guilty to 11 state murder and terror charges.

He could face the death penalty if found guilty of a federal murder charge.

Mangione also faces charges in Pennsylvania, where he was captured after several days on the run.

