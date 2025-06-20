24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Mahmoud Khalil ordered released by federal judge

Mahmoud Khalil was arrested by ICE agents in New York City in March.

By Armando Garcia
Friday, June 20, 2025 6:33PM
NEW YORK -- A federal judge has ordered the release of Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.

U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz indicated he will issue an order requiring that Khalil be released Friday.

He denied a motion by the government to stay the ruling for seven days.

Student negotiator Mahmoud Khalil is seen at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the Columbia University campus in New York, April 29, 2024.
Student negotiator Mahmoud Khalil is seen at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the Columbia University campus in New York, April 29, 2024.
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

The judge asked the parties to consult with a magistrate judge about any conditions that will be attached to Khalil's release on bail.

Last week, Judge Farbiarz issued a preliminary injunction barring the Trump administration from continuing to detain Khalil based on Secretary of State Marco Rubio's determination that his continued presence in the country would pose a risk to foreign policy -- but the judge subsequently sided with the government in ruling that Khalil could continue to be detained on the grounds that he misrepresented information on his green card application.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, has been held in a detention facility since he was arrested by ICE agents in New York City in March.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

