Mahmoud Khalil ordered released by federal judge

NEW YORK -- A federal judge has ordered the release of Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.

U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz indicated he will issue an order requiring that Khalil be released Friday.

He denied a motion by the government to stay the ruling for seven days.

Student negotiator Mahmoud Khalil is seen at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the Columbia University campus in New York, April 29, 2024. AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

The judge asked the parties to consult with a magistrate judge about any conditions that will be attached to Khalil's release on bail.

Last week, Judge Farbiarz issued a preliminary injunction barring the Trump administration from continuing to detain Khalil based on Secretary of State Marco Rubio's determination that his continued presence in the country would pose a risk to foreign policy -- but the judge subsequently sided with the government in ruling that Khalil could continue to be detained on the grounds that he misrepresented information on his green card application.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, has been held in a detention facility since he was arrested by ICE agents in New York City in March.

