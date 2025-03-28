Lawyers fighting to stop deportation of Columbia student activist Mahmoud Khalil due back in court

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Lawyers for the Justice Department and detained Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil are due in Newark federal court on Friday to argue over where his petition for release should be held.

A federal judge in New York, where Khalil was arrested, moved the case to New Jersey, where Khalil was taken.

Lawyers for the Justice Department want the case moved to Louisiana, where Khalil is currently being held. His attorneys want their challenge to Khalil's detention to remain in New Jersey, which is closer to Khalil's wife, who is about to give birth.

The jurisdictional question must be decided prior to a judge deciding the substantive question of whether the detention of Khalil, a green card holder, was lawful.

Khalil is due to appear before an immigration judge for a removal proceeding April 8.

The Columbia University graduate student was detained by federal immigration agents on March 8 as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on what he calls antisemitic and "anti-American" campus protests. Khalil served as a spokesperson and negotiator last year for pro-Palestinian demonstrators who opposed Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

Khalil, who was born in Syria to a Palestinian family, has said in a statement that his detention reflects "anti-Palestinian racism" in the U.S.

Khalil is among a half-dozen international students who have supported Palestinians to be detained by the administration in recent weeks. No charges have been filed against any of them.

The administration has argued the students' continued presence in the country undermines American foreign policy and revoked their status. Attorneys for the students have argued the administration is punishing them for lawful activity.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.