Judge to consider free speech issues at Columbia pro-Palestinian activist's hearing

Khalil led demonstrations against Israel's war in Gaza which rocked Columbia's campus last year.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A judge will weigh in on the arrest of a pro-Palestinian activist at Columbia University.

Mahmoud Khalil was taken by ICE earlier this week, even though he has a green card.

The government is trying to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a permanent legal resident and supporter of the Palestinian movement, accusing him of siding with terrorists.

Khalil's detention over the weekend has prompted protests across the city, ending with hundreds of arrests.

The case has raised alarms about free speech protections, while President Donald Trump continues to crack down on protests at colleges.

The White House said Columbia University is "refusing to help" the Department of Homeland Security in identifying individuals on campus who have "engaged in pro-Hamas activity."

Last week, the Trump Administration announced it was cutting $400 million in grants and contracts for Columbia University because of what it says were failures to fight anti-Semitism on campus.

As for Wednesday, a judge will hold a hearing following the arrest of Khalil.

"Did he break the law, not break the law, or is this political punishment?" Gov. Kathy Hochul

said.

"Columbia University has been given names of other individuals who have engaged in pro -Hamas activity, and they are refusing help DHS identify those individuals on campus," said Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary.

Court is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Khalil is being held at an immigration detention center in Jena, Louisiana, while he awaits immigration court proceedings that could eventually lead to him being deported.

According to a statement released by his wife, a day before he was arrested, Khalil "begged" Columbia University for legal support out of fear that ICE or dangerous individuals would target him.

Khalil allegedly sent an email to the university urging them to intervene, his wife says.

"I haven't been able to sleep, fearing that ICE or a dangerous individual might come to my home. I urgently need legal support and I urge you to intervene," he reportedly said in his email.

His wife claims the university never responded.

ABC News has reached out to Columbia for comment and has not independently reviewed the reported emails.

His wife, who is eight-months-pregnant, says a "doxxing" campaign began targeting her husband about six days ago and anti-Palestinian groups were also spreading "false claims" about him.

His wife recounted the moment she was also threatened with arrest when she refused to leave her husband with the agents. She claims that they were never shown a warrant.

"I was born and raised in the Midwest. My parents came here from Syria, carrying their stories of the oppressive regime there that made life unlivable. They believed living in the US would bring a sense of safety and stability. But here I am, 40 years after my parents immigrated here, and just weeks before I'm due to give birth to our first child, and I feel more unsafe and unstable than I have in my entire life," she said.

His arrest has drawn criticism that he's being unfairly and unlawfully targeted for his activism while the federal government has essentially described him as a terrorist sympathizer.

Many Jewish students and faculty at Columbia say they have felt threatened by the protests he helped to organize and the takeover of campus buildings.

Some argued that Trump's crackdown could have been avoided had Columbia done more to protect Jewish students.

"We've had fliers tossed around glorifying October 7th, fliers that glorified Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah designate terrorist organization," student Sam Nahins said. "I don't know whether the administration is just going on a witch hunt or any kind of hunt on Columbia specifically, but there are students who are reporting other students to ICE because there's been a lack of action on Columbia's part."

Khalil has not been charged with a crime and immigration experts say his arrest is a huge overstep by the government and reeks of authoritarianism.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

