More protests planned after pro-Palestinian activist, Columbia grad detained by ICE

NEW YORK -- More protests are planned for Tuesday to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil after he was detained by federal agents over the weekend.

The pro-Palestinian activist who helped organize rallies at Columbia University last year when he was a student has a green card and is a legal U.S. permanent resident.

However, federal officials say he expressed support of the terrorist group Hamas during the protest and is now scheduled to be deported.

Khalil was arrested Saturday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Homeland Security officials and President Donald Trump have indicated that the arrest was directly tied to his role in the protests last spring at Columbia University in New York City.

Khalil is being held at an immigration detention center in Jena, Louisiana, while he awaits immigration court proceedings that could eventually lead to him being deported.

His arrest has drawn criticism that he's being unfairly and unlawfully targeted for his activism while the federal government has essentially described him as a terrorist sympathizer.

Many Jewish students and faculty at Columbia say they have felt threatened by the protests he helped to organize and the takeover of campus buildings.

Khalil has not been charged with a crime and immigration experts say his arrest is a huge overstep by the government and reeks of authoritarianism.

There are protest and rallies planned for Tuesday, not only at Columbia, but at other universities as well.

National Students for Justice in Palestine is calling for a walkout on campus as well as a takeover of central spaces on campuses later Tuesday afternoon.

A hearing is set for Wednesday to determine whether Khalil could be deported. A judge has put a temporary restraint on any sort of deportation.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

