Mahwah Sheraton imploded nearly 2 years after closure

MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Drivers in Mahwah, NJ faced a number of road closures as the Sheraton Crossroads Hotel was demolished early Saturday.

The massive complex was brought down in just about 15 seconds after detonation and was accompanied by cheers.

The iconic hotel, which stood out against the back drop of mountains along the New York/ New Jersey border in Mahwah, first opened in October 1987 and closed in December 2023.

While the hotel was set to be replaced with two warehouses, developers have not confirmed what's next for the 140-acre lot.

For drivers in the area, traffic on I-287 was temporarily halted in both directions between Exit 66 and and the New York State line.

Route 17 was also temporarily shuttered between Route 202 and I-287.

