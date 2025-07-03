Man accused of breaking into Paramus Shake Shack and cooking himself a meal

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Paramus, New Jersey, released surveillance video showing a man who is accused of breaking into a Shake Shack in New Jersey and cooking himself a meal.

It happened at the restaurant in Paramus,

Police said Jermaine Cambell operated the grill to cook himself a meal and stole Shake Shack merchandise.

Police believe he has broken into the location before and, at times, may have been sleeping there.

The 26-year-old is facing several charges, including burglary.

