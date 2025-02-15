Man accused of making threats to shoot up Manhattan synagogue stopped at Lincoln Tunnel: sources

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A man from Utah accused of making online threats to shoot up a prominent Manhattan synagogue was stopped Friday evening at the Lincoln Tunnel on the way into New York City, according to police sources.

Luis Ramirez had been stopped earlier on his road trip in Kansas City where police discovered a firearm, according to police sources.

He did not have any weapons when he was stopped by the NYPD and Port Authority Police on Friday.

The online threats were made in a post on Ramirez's X account.

An earlier post referenced Central Synagogue on Lexington Avenue.

