Man accused of putting tree limbs, debris in path of mountain bikers in Peekskill

Marcus Solis has more from Peekskill, New York.

PEEKSKILL, New York (WABC) -- A man in Peekskill is accused of purposely putting tree limbs and debris on a trail used by mountain bikers, putting them in potential danger, police say.

The fear was that the bikers at Blue Mountain Reservation could be seriously injured if they were to crash into those items.

An investigation began in the fall of 2024 after several complaints were made to the county police about tree limbs, branches, and other debris being placed at the bottom of a descending rock face.

County police officers, park rangers, and park personnel made regular inspections of the remote location where the incidents were occurring.

"It's got a nice mix of rolling terrain, single track trails that have been made over 30 years, and some really awesome features," Sam Lee with the Westchester Mountain Biking Association said.

An association of mountain bikers, at its own expense, placed trail cameras in the vicinity of the rock face, also known as a granite roller by mountain biking enthusiasts.

"These happened to be limbs that were three inches in diameter, upwards of four or five inches and in close proximity of each other that looked intentional," Lee said.

The group recorded someone positioning a large limb across a trail, which could send a speeding rider flying.

At the time, a potential suspect was identified, but police said there was insufficient evidence to bring a charge.

Recently, more video was captured, and police arrested 44-year-old Jeffrey Jarvis.

Jarvis is charged with second-degree criminal nuisance.

He could face up to a month in jail and/or a fine of up to $500.

Lee says his group aims to peacefully co-exist with other park goes, some of who might want to keep bikers off the trails.

"If you're a disgruntled trail user and you don't like what you see, you should notify the land owner of the park staff and start from there before doing anything as a vigilante," Lee says.

