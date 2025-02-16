Man armed with swords shot by police in New Jersey

WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man armed with swords was shot by police in New Jersey.

The Passaic County Prosecutors Office says Wayne Police went to a home in the White Birch Court neighborhood on Friday night to check on the person who lives there - and were met by a man with two swords.

An officer opened fire, critically wounding the 34-year-old man.

Police have not released his name.

