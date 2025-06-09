Man arrested in hit-and-run of 52-year-old bicyclist in West Village

WEST VILLAGE (WABC) -- Police say they have arrested the driver who was wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a cyclist in the West Village.

Shannon Nunez, 37, is now facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury.

Witnesses back on May 2 said that the driver not only struck the bicyclist but nearly ran him over a second time as he was gunning it in reverse while trying to get away.

The impact from the collision sent the victim's bike up onto the sidewalk.

Witnesses thought the victim was dead.

Video of the alleged hit-and-run shows the driver fleeing the scene after smashing into a bicyclist.

Witnesses say the driver had just blown through a red light at 5th Avenue and West 13th Street, then went into reverse and sped off, leaving the cyclist tossed onto the sidewalk across the street.

"All my body was blood and the sweater," hit-and-run victim Myung Jin Chung said.

Chung was lying on the street, soaked in his own blood.

He said he broke 3 bones in his Achilles tendon area, his left leg from knee to toe is mangled, his face battered and his head cracked open.

He also had a concussion.

"All my memory is gone. When I woke up I was in the ambulance," Chung said.

"The guy's bike goes in one way. The guy flies in the other direction. It was pretty crazy," a witness said.

Chung needed 16 hours of surgery that night.

He is now out of the hospital but still has several surgeries ahead of him.

The victim said he is done riding a bicycle in the city.

