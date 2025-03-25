Man arrested after trying to shoot at alleged vandals from Nassau County driveway

ELMONT, New York (WABC) -- A Long Island man is under arrest after apparently firing a gun from his driveway.

Nassau County Police say that Shot Spotter alerted them to First Street in Elmont on Monday at 3:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a car with two bullet holes, a second vehicle with a smashed window, and a neighboring fence and garbage can with bullet holes.

David Leary, 62, apparently saw several suspects in his driveway tampering with his car.

That's when he ran out with a gun and fired several shots, police said.

No one was injured, and Leary was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, prohibited use of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful possession of certain ammunition feeding devices.

He's set to appear in court in Hempstead on Tuesday to answer to the charges.

