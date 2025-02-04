Man on bike struck, killed by Norwalk police unmarked vehicle in Connecticut

NOWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A resident in Norwalk was struck and killed by an unmarked police department vehicle on Monday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Connecticut and Fairfield avenues.

Authorities say Det. Andrew Roncinske was driving the Norwalk Police Department unmarked vehicle, equipped with emergency lights, and was responding to a call for service when he had a green light to cross the intersection.

Police say Manuel Bonilla-Gomez, 68, was riding a bike and crossing against a red light when he was struck.

Emergency crews provided first aid but Bonilla-Gomez was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Mario Isaguirre said his father was coming from the Dollar Store when he was struck and the manager there remembered the victim as a regular.

He said Bonilla-Gomez worked for years as a landscaper and was looking to return to his native Honduras.

"My family back home now knows he died, we're going to see if we can start a GoFundMe page to help," Isaguirre said.

Roncinske has been with the department since June 2014 and is currently on administrative leave.

In a statement, Norwalk's police chief said, "I ask that we all keep the family of Manuel Bonilla-Gomez, Detective Roncinske, and all those affected by this tragic accident in our thoughts and prayers during these most difficult times."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Nicholas Olivetti at nicholas.olivetti@ct.gov.

