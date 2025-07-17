61-year-old man pulled into MRI machine while wearing metal chain in Nassau County

The incident happened at Nassau Open MRI on Old Country Road in Westbury.

WESTBURY, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating how a man was pulled into an MRI machine while wearing a metal chain in Nassau County.

It happened at Nassau Open MRI on Old Country Road in Westbury on Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m.

Detectives say a 61-year-old man walked into an MRI room while a scan was in progress and was somehow sucked into the machine.

Officials say the incident caused a medical episode and the man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Nassau County Police say that the victim was there with someone else and was not the patient.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no criminality involved and it appears to be an accident.

