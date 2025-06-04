Man facing charges for illegal warehouse party that led to 2 crashes in Fairfield, New Jersey

Toni Yates reports from Fairfield, New Jersey, with details on the illegal warehouse party.

Toni Yates reports from Fairfield, New Jersey, with details on the illegal warehouse party.

Toni Yates reports from Fairfield, New Jersey, with details on the illegal warehouse party.

Toni Yates reports from Fairfield, New Jersey, with details on the illegal warehouse party.

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man is facing multiple charges after chaos broke out inside a warehouse in Fairfield, New Jersey, that was illegally rented out for a birthday party, according to police.

Fairfield Police responded to a noise complaint around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday at 23 Commerce Rd., for complaints of loud music.

When officers arrived, they found a huge pop-up party happening inside a warehouse, where all but one door was locked. Windows were covered with cardboard, and hundreds of people were inside.

The front door is where guests were apparently allowed in, either after paying a fee or getting the thumbs up to join.

The parking lot outside the warehouse was filled with cars.

Inside the warehouse, there were several cars with speakers mounted on top, evidence of alcohol and fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors disengaged, creating for a dangerous situation.

It took help from neighboring towns to disperse the party. Young people drove away, with some recklessly causing accidents.

As for the tenant who hosted the party, 44-year-old Victor Montana, he has been charged with a criminal violation of maintaining a nuisance. He also received local ordinance charges for general noise and operating a disorderly business. In addition, he was charged with violations by both the fire and zoning officials.

Officials say Montana, who rents a unit in the multi-unit building, had allegedly agreed to sublet the space and allow a birthday party involving car detailing to take place for a fee.

Police say they will quickly shut down these clandestine events, and stressed how dangerous gatherings like these are.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.