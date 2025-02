Man facing murder charges for gruesome double killing in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A New Jersey man is facing murder charges for a gruesome double killing in Rockland County.

On Saturday night, two women were found in Spring Valley on Gesner Drive with head injuries. One was dead in the apartment, the other was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police say no gun was involved.

19-year-old Alan Aba of Westwood, New Jersey was arraigned on first-degree murder charges. He is now in the Rockland County jail.