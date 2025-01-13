Man hospitalized after being shot by officers in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot by police.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday on East 148th Street in the South Bronx.
Details surrounding the shooting are unknown, but the 32-year-old man was taken to Lincoln Hospital.
A knife was recovered at the scene.
Two police officers were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
The investigation is ongoing.
