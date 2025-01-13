24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man hospitalized after being shot by officers in the Bronx, police say

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, January 13, 2025 12:11AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot by police.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday on East 148th Street in the South Bronx.

Details surrounding the shooting are unknown, but the 32-year-old man was taken to Lincoln Hospital.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

Two police officers were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW