Man killed in drive-by shooting in Queens neighborhood

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The search is on for the gunman who opened fire, killing a 41-year-old man in broad daylight in Queens.

As crime scene investigators marked shell casings on an otherwise quiet Saturday around 8 a.m., the people who live on 147th Street in Jamaica had barely opened their eyes before the bullets started flying.

Terry Simpson was about to water the plants.

"I'm still feeling shaken up. But the only thing I'm doing is praying to God for peace," she said.

Ty Simpson was still in bed.

"It was like 'pew pew pew' -- it was multiple. It sounded just like that," he added.

Exclusive video shows a BMW slow down at the intersection as a shooter fires from the back window at a man standing on the corner. The 41-year-old victim of the drive-by collapsed in front of the couple's home.

Police say the man from Brooklyn was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital after being shot in the chest.

Police bagged up evidence and the bullets sprayed everywhere. The shell casings spanned a block -- some were scattered on people's front patios.

"We have kids and stuff around -- we don't really want this kind of thing, you know?" said Paul Messam.

Residents say the neighborhood is being overwhelmed by wild house parties at all hours of the night and day that draw the wrong crowd.

It is not clear whether the violence had anything to do with people who come and go for parties, but the people who live on the bullet-riddled block feel on edge.

