Man killed by subway after jumping on tracks following fight in Queens, no charges for other men

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- There was a deadly end to a dispute in the subway in Queens when a young man got hit by a train.

It started with a bump on the platform at 74 St.-Roosevelt Ave in Jackson Heights around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

A 20-year-old man appears to have been bumped on the platform by an 18-year-old man.

The two got into a verbal dispute, which escalated with the 20-year-old striking the 18-year-old man in the head with a bottle.

The 20-year-old man then ran away down the platform, followed by the 18-year-old and a third person, a Good Samaritan who likely saw the assault and was trying to help.

When the 20-year-old man got to the end of the platform, he appeared to have jumped onto the tracks, police believe in an effort to get away from the two.

The other two men are not believed to have caused him to end up on the tracks. Instead, they appeared stunned as they frantically attempted to flag down an incoming Jamaica-bound F train.

They failed to get the train to stop in time, and one of the cars clipped the 20-year-old man, carrying his body toward the Elmhurst Ave station. He was pronounced dead in the tunnel.

The 18-year-old was treated for minor injuries at this point. Neither he nor the Good Samaritan are being charged.

The identity of the man killed has not yet been released.

