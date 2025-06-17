Man randomly stabbed in neck with kitchen knife in BJ's parking lot; Suspect due in court

YORKTOWN, New York (WABC) -- A Westchester man is due in court Tuesday after allegedly trying to kill a man with a kitchen knife in a BJ's parking lot.

Jared Hunter Alongi, 26, is accused of stabbing a man in the neck at 11:25 a.m. in the parking lot on Crompond Road in Yorktown on Sunday.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found the stabbed victim and he was able to give police a description of his attacker.

They found the suspect allegedly leaving the scene while still holding the knife.

The condition of the victim is not yet known.

Temporary orders of protections were issued for the victim and witness to the stabbing.

Alongi is being held in Westchester County Jail. He's due to answer to a charge of attempted murder in the second degree in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

