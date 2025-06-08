Police: Man rips chain off 5-year-old's neck in the Bronx

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man they say ripped a chain off a five-year-old's neck in the Bronx.

It happened Saturday just before 4 p.m. on Marion near 193rd Street.

The thief snatched the chain and then drove off on a moped.

The five year old is okay, but has swelling and redness on his neck after the attack.

