24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police: Man rips chain off 5-year-old's neck in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, June 8, 2025 10:25PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man they say ripped a chain off a five-year-old's neck in the Bronx.

It happened Saturday just before 4 p.m. on Marion near 193rd Street.

The thief snatched the chain and then drove off on a moped.

The five year old is okay, but has swelling and redness on his neck after the attack.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW