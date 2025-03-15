24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Man shot in the legs in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, March 15, 2025 12:53AM
Police investigating shooting near subway station in Red Hook, Brooklyn
The male victim was shot in the leg by the Smith-9th Street subway station.

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Smith and 9th Street just before 4 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they saw a man in his thirties with a gunshot wound to both of his legs.

The victim was taken tp the hospital were he was expected to survive.

F and G trains were bypassing Smith-9th Street in both directions during the investigation.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

