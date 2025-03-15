Man shot in the legs in Brooklyn

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Smith and 9th Street just before 4 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they saw a man in his thirties with a gunshot wound to both of his legs.

The victim was taken tp the hospital were he was expected to survive.

F and G trains were bypassing Smith-9th Street in both directions during the investigation.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

