Police: Man stabbed to death with own knife in what started as subway dispute in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed to death with his own knife in what started as a subway dispute in Manhattan.

Police say he was arguing with two other men inside the 14th Street station for the 1, 2 and 3 trains. They say he then pulled out a knife, stabbed one of them in the torso and ran off.

It appears the pair chased him, got a hold of the knife, and the injured man fatally stabbed him in the chest.

Police say the man who was attacked and then attacked him back is 24 years old. There is no word on whether he is facing any charges.

The man who died has not yet been identified.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.